New Sohar Port initiative to bolster Oman’s food security

Underscoring its importance as the nation’s principal maritime gateway for refrigerated containerized cargo (reefers), Hutchison Ports Sohar — which operates and manages the container terminal at Sohar Port — is set to launch today round-the-clock inspection services for all agro and food commodities handled at the terminal.

The Agricultural Inspection Service, due to be introduced jointly with the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, will not only boost Sohar Port’s growing importance as a Food Hub in the region, but crucially, it will also advance the Sultanate’s food security objectives, according to officials.

“The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries (MoAF), and Hutchison Ports Sohar are introducing an enhanced agricultural inspection service to provide 24/7 inspection services for all customers importing or exporting via the Port of Sohar. The initiative includes the necessary specialist personnel, equipment, and facilities to further improve Oman’s overall food security, which is under the mandate of the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries,” said Hutchison Ports Sohar in comments emailed to the Observer.

Dr Hamad bin Saif al Aufi, Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, will preside over the formal launch of the Agricultural Inspection Service at a ceremony due to be held at the W Hotel Muscat this morning.

High level executives representing leading food importers and exporters, logistics service providers and other industry stakeholders, are expected to attend as well.

Hutchison Ports Sohar currently handles an estimated 70,000 reefer containers annually, catering to all types of temperature-controlled commodities, such as seafood, meat, poultry, eggs, fruits and vegetables. This represents almost all of the reefer cargo volumes shipped in or out of Oman in a year. Frozen food imports have been on the rise in recent years, with Hutchison Ports Sohar recording an 8 per cent uptick in volumes during the first half of this year.

Significantly, both Hutchison Ports Sohar and the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries are investing in the introduction of 24×7 agricultural inspection services at the maritime gateway.

“The investment will enable us to upgrade our overall service by providing round-the-clock services immediately adjacent to the point of entry into or exit out of Oman. This will provide more flexibility and improve the efficiency of the supply chain of related goods for our customers, which is extremely important for perishable goods,” said Hutchison Ports Sohar.

The operator, which oversees a terminal with a quay length of 470 metres and a land area of 68 hectares, says it is leveraging its capabilities to provide services that are not limited to container handling alone.

“In alignment with the government’s Vision 2040, we have a long-term plan to work very closely with government ministries to improve service levels and introduce new technologies whenever possible. This has benefited Oman’s export-import trade with enhanced efficiency and continuous investments in state-of-the-art and technologically advanced systems. The agricultural inspection service is one of the results of this long-term plan.

Hutchison Ports Sohar further added: “Containers represent a very efficient way of transporting and storing agricultural products. A modern reefer container is able to maintain optimal conditions for its agricultural cargo for long periods. Improvements in this area are beneficial to Oman’s long-term plans for fisheries as well as improving overall food security.”

