New section of Adam-Thumrait road opens for traffic

Muscat: The Ministry of Transport has opened the 27km section of the Adam-Haima-Thumrait dual carriageway for traffic.

“This portion adds up to the (93km) portion of the first phase, which was opened earlier this year. With the opening of this section, the ministry now completed 240km of the total 400km Adam-Haima-Thumrait road dualisation project,” a statement from the ministry said on Wednesday.

This portion included the construction of two lanes road in each side where each lane is 3,74m wide, optimized with the construction of 3m wide external shoulders, 1.5m internal shoulders, and 20-24m wide median strip.

Traffic safety measures have been established in the road, such as road floor paintings, traffic signboards, concrete barriers, iron fences and iron wire fence in crawling sands areas.