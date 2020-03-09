New section for Sultan Qaboos at National Museum soon

Muscat, March 9 – The National Museum received Royal directives from His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik to set up a special section dedicated to the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos at the Renaissance Hall. Jamal bin Hassan al Mousawi, Secretary-General of the National Museum, told Oman Arabic daily on Monday that the contents of the section, according to His Majesty’s vision, should be worthy of museum display and in memory of the historic personality of the late Sultan.

The Renaissance Hall overlooks the Al Alam Palace giving a clear symbolisation and deserves to serve as a living memory of the legacy of the late Sultan. The section of the museum, under the name Timeline of the Al Busaidy Dynasty from the founding Imam Ahmed bin Said down to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, is currently being updated to encompass developments the Sultanate witnessed on the political arena during the Blessed Renaissance.

Asim al Shedi