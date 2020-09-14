New school year to focus on hours rather than classes

Muscat: Even as the schools in Oman are set to open after six weeks from now, the new academic year shortened by COVID-19, will witness an educational system based on hours rather than classes.

This announcement, along with other ‘flexible’ measures relating to physical presence of children in classes, announced by Dr Madeeha bint Ahmed al Shaibaniyah, Minister of Education, last week is seen as steps aimed at alleviating parents’ concerns.

From a minimum of three hours a day for schools with low density to maximum of five hours for high density schools, the minister said that “the general framework of school operation is still flexible and, if deemed necessary, schools can be closed and full online education applied again.”

As the pandemic continues to take its toll, parents are faced with the difficult decision of whether to send their children back to school in-person or online.

“Getting children to wear a mask all day may be difficult. But the new protocol with reduced classroom timing will definitely make them adjust to the situation in the slow course of time,” said Mubarak al Wahaibi, father of two primary school students.

Staying connected with friends, both virtually and in-person, is vitally important, he added.

Mohsin al Balushi, while admitting his concerns about the safety of his eighth-standard son, said, obviously there is worry about the fact that the virus is still here. “Still it is going to be weird for the children as they and their teachers are wearing masks and not having their normal play time.”

Kevin George, father of a ninth-class student, said that children have already adjusted to the new normal with face masks, sanitisers or temperature checks. Still, he said, “going back to school won’t look the same this year”.

According to the minister, the new school operation programme divided schools into three categories. Low density schools will operate with not more than 16 students per class in a day for three hours. Medium density schools will run for four hours a day at half capacity during the first week and the other half during the week that follows. High density schools will operate for five hours a day at one-third capacity every week.

“Students belonging to medium and high density schools have to continue their education online via educational platforms and television channels during the course of the week in which they stay at home,” the minister said.

Regarding the syllabus and assessment criteria, Dr Madeeha said that the ministry adapted the content of the curricula to 180 days of teaching that imparts knowledge, skills and basic values to students.

Yet, the minister said, “the actual presence of students inside classrooms will be subject to assessment in liaison with the Ministry of Health and the Supreme Committee”.

The ministry has also set a protocol and special conditions for cases that allow them to study only online. “If we need to shut down the schools, we will go for distance learning and TV channels. The ministry is keen to provide education for students who live in places where the internet may not be available through TV channels,” Dr Madeeha said.