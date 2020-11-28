New school opens in Musandam

Ahmed bin Khalifa al Shuhi –

As part of the National Day celebrations, the directorate of education in Musandam Governorate celebrated the opening of a new school in Al Huwainiyah area.

Constructed at a cost of RO 2.5 million, the new school will serve male and female students of grades 1 to 12 who reside in maritime areas and face difficulty commuting long distances to access schools in Khasab.

The new school boasts all the necessary facilities and equipment that meet the requirements of a modern integrated school.

The Khour Sham School has 14 classrooms, an educational resources centre, an IT lab, a chemistry lab, a multi-purpose hall, a 20-room female teachers’ accommodation among others.

Many of the students access the new school on small boats.