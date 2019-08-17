Local Main 

New school academic year begins today

Oman Observer

Muscat: The new academic year 2019-20 will begin for teaching and administrative staff and students in various schools of the country.

According to the Ministry of Education, there are 67,762 teachers and administrators spread across schools in Oman.

There are 56,717 teachers spread across various schools, of which 38,605 are females and 18,112 males.

Of the total 11045 administration staff, 4,492 are males and 6,553 females.

There were 1,808 schools operating in the Sultanate during the 2017/2018 academic year,  an increase of 83 schools from the previous year.

During the same academic year, North Batinah constituted 16.8 per cent of the total public schools in the country, followed by Muscat (15 per cent) and Dhofar (13.7 per cent).

The number of private schools increased by 10 per cent to 636 during the 2017/2018 academic year from 578 schools a year ago.

Around 62.2 per cent of all schools in Oman are government institutions.

At the same time, there were 44 international schools in the sultanate during the 2017/2018 academic year with 63,500 schools representing 8.2 per cent of the total pupils in the sultanate.

The number of students per teacher is 11 per across schools in the country.

 

 

 

 

 

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 4063 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Omani poet Mohammed al Harthy passes away

Oman Observer Comments Off on Omani poet Mohammed al Harthy passes away

Developers named for seven integrated fuel stations

Vinod Nair Comments Off on Developers named for seven integrated fuel stations

Plan on to list local medicinal plants

Mai Al Abri Comments Off on Plan on to list local medicinal plants