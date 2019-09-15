New rule allows Omani students to work in UK

Omani students in the UK will be allowed to work for up to two years after graduation as per the new

immigration rules announced recently. According to reports, international students make up nearly

half of all full-time postgraduate students in science, technology, engineering and maths in the UK.

In 2012, the government had reduced the period that international graduates of UK universities could

remain in the country to work from two years to four months. As per the new immigration rule, announced on September 11, students will have to complete a degree from a UK university or higher education provider with a proven track record in upholding immigration checks and other rules on studying in the UK, according to reports.

“With this, the government will be able to recruit and retain the best and brightest global talent, but also open up opportunities for future breakthroughs in science, technology and research,” the reports said.

The Ministry of Higher Education in Oman has updated the lists of institutions recommended for

a study by the Ministry on a systematic basis, which was approved by the Committee for the recognition of nonOmani higher education institutions.