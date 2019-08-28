New ROP premises opened in Al Khabourah

Muscat: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) on Wednesday celebrated the opening of a new police station and service building in the Wilayat of Al Khabourah in the Governorate of North Al Batinah.

The opening ceremony was held under the auspices of Dr Khalid bin Salim al Saeedi, Secretary General of the State Council, and in the presence of Maj Gen Sulaiman bin Mohammed al Harthy, Assistant Inspector General of Police and Customs for Administrative and Financial Affairs.

The ceremony was also attended by senior officers of ROP, other security and military units, shaikhs, dignitaries and citizens.

The launch of Al Khabourah Police Station is in line with the ROP’s ongoing expansion drive designed to cover all governorates of the Sultanate, as well as bring its services closer to the community.

The station is built as per the latest technical standards to provide the best police services to citizens and residents.

Following the official opening, the chief guest and the attendees made a tour around the facilities.

Al Khabourah Police Station includes sections for public security, inquiries, criminal investigations, traffic accidents, operations room as well as administrative offices. The other building provides services for vehicle technical check-up and other police services related to passports and residence civil status and traffic.