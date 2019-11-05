New ROP facility boosts security for oil and gas installations

Muscat, Nov 5 – The Royal Oman Police celebrated the opening of a new Oil and Gas Installations Security Police Command in Qarn Al Alam, as well as the graduation of new police officers, on Tuesday. The event was held under the auspices of Gen Sultan bin Mohammed al Numani, Minister of the Royal Office, in the presence of Lt Gen Hassan bin Mohsin al Shraiqi, Inspector General of Police and Customs, and a number of senior officers from the Sultan’s Armed Forces, ROP and other security forces as well as officials from oil and gas firms.

The establishment of the new oil and gas installations security unit comes in line with the ROP’s efforts aimed to enhance the security of oil and gas installations and the stability of workers. The building comprises a security centre equipped with a control room, a hall, a meeting room and administrative offices in addition to a square for military training and parades. Gen Sultan bin Mohammed al Numani, Minister of the Royal Office, launched the security escorting system which aims to provide secured traffic movement for shipment of hazardous materials. The e-system is aimed to facilitate the required procedures for the obtainment of permits for the secured escorting of heavy equipment and hazardous materials. The security escorting services can be provided to private firms on demand.

The new building also boasts integrated sports facilities complete with a football ground, game halls, a swimming pool and other facilities designed to groom police personnel on the required skills for performing police duties. The building also comprises a clinic for providing healthcare services as well as accommodations for police personnel and study halls equipped with the latest educational tools.

It is worth noting that the Oil and Gas Installations Security Police Command has been established in accordance to the latest standards to be able to secure oil and gas installations and also to take suitable decisions that ensure the prevention of crime. The unit also undertakes the responsibility of escorting oil equipment transported within the concession zones.

