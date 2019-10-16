New ROP building to open in Dhofar on Monday 

Dhofar: New police station and service building will be inaugurated in the Wilayat of Rakhyout on Monday, said the Royal Oman Police.

As per the details, the Royal Oman Police (ROP) will celebrate the opening of the new Shahab Asaayib police station and service building in the Wilayat of Rakhyout in Dhofar Governorate, on Monday.

The opening ceremony will be held under the auspices of Shaikh Muhanna bin Saif al Lamki, Deputy Governor of Dhofar and in presence of Maj Gen Hamad bin Sulaiman al Hatimi, Assistant Inspector General of Police and Customs for Operations, senior ROP and security officers, dignitaries and citizens.

The opening of the new building is part of a series of projects undertaken by ROP with the aim of providing quality police and security services to citizens and residents.