New ROP building opens in Al Khoudh

Muscat: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) celebrated the opening of police station and service building in Al Khoudh in the Wilayat of Seeb, on Sunday.

The opening ceremony was held under the auspices of Nasser bin Hamood al Rawahi, Vice-Chairman of the State Financial and Administrative Audit Institution (SFAAI) in the presence of Maj Gen Hamad bin Sulaiman al Hatmi, Assistant Inspector General of Police and Customs for Operations and a number of officials, senior police officers, shaikhs and dignitaries.

The buildings comprise the departments of enquiries and criminal investigation, traffic, passports and residence, civil status, and motor inspection as well as accommodations for police officers and personnel.

The new ROP building is located on the Muscat Expressway opposite the Knowledge Oasis. The erstwhile Al Khoudh Police Station building will be turned into Al Mabella Police Station.

 

