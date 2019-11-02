New ROP building in Qarn Al Alam

MUSCAT: The Royal Oman Police will celebrate the opening of a new Oil and Gas Installations Security Police Command in Qarn Al Alam, and the graduation of a new batch of police officers on Tuesday. The event will be held under the auspices of Gen Sultan bin Mohammed al Numani, Minister of Royal Office, in the presence of Lt Gen Hassan bin Mohsin al Shraiqi, Inspector General of Police and Customs, and a number of high-ranking officers from the Sultan’s Armed Forces, ROP and other security forces as well as government officials and executives of oil and gas firms. The new oil and gas installations security unit comes in line with the ROP’s efforts aimed to enhance the security of oil and gas installations and the staff. — ONA

