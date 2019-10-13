Main 

New restrictions on car cleaning activities in Suhar

Sayyid Khalid bin Hilal al Busaidy, Minister of the Diwan of Royal Court, has issued a local order 2/2019 regulating the car cleaning and polishing activities in Suhar.

Article 1 states that the license for the car cleaning and polishing activity in the State of Suhar shall be restricted to gas stations and industrial zones, including commercial buildings in these areas.

Article 2 states that the licenses issued for the cleaning and polishing activity of vehicles shall continue to be applied in locations other than those mentioned in Article 1 until their expiry, provided that they do not exceed one year from the date of this order.

Article 3 states that a fine RO100 for all violators of this order. The violator will be obliged to move the activities from this location.

 

