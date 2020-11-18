New remote-controlled gantry cranes installed at Sohar Port terminal

BUSINESS REPORTER

MUSCAT, NOV 18

Hutchison Ports Sohar has commissioned two of its eight incoming fleet of Remote-Controlled Rubber-Tyred Gantry Cranes (RCRTGC) at its container terminal at Sohar Port. These two units were put into operation at the beginning of November, with the other six units scheduled for operations by the end of Q1 2021.

These RCRTGCs are state-of-the-art equipment, capable of automated container stacking and remote control for handling the loading and unloading of containers to and from external trucks through wireless communication.

The centralised remote control operations centre improves the safety and comfort of the operating environment and reduces physical stress of the operators, while allowing good daytime and nighttime visibility for cranes control through optical cameras.

Moreover, these remote-controlled cranes are designed with a hybrid smart power management system. The hybrid system’s electric powertrain eliminates the need for traditional large diesel engines. The new RCRTGCs can help reduce air as well as noise pollution, and further reinforce Hutchison Ports Sohar’s commitment to transform itself into a green terminal.

“These RCRTGCs represent the first of their kind in the Sultanate of Oman and in the Middle East and Africa region. We strive to deliver the highest level of customer service and better working conditions to our employees. The anti-collision automation system included in the RCRTGCs further improves operational safety for employees as well as external truck drivers,” said Anacin Kum, CEO of Hutchison Ports Sohar.

