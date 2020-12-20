Main 

New regulations for pharmacies

Muscat: The Ministry of Health has announced new regulations for maintaining and prescribing medicines by pharmacies and private health institutions, on Sunday.

The ministerial decision No 184/2020 states that working hours on weekdays for pharmacies (apart from Fridays and official holidays) will be from 9 am to 1 pm, and from 5 pm to 9 pm. However, pharmacies may open throughout the entire day after obtaining a permission from the Directorate-General of Pharmaceutical Affairs and Drug Control.

The working shifts of pharmacies on weekdays, Fridays and holidays will be as follows:

Pharmacies shifts in the wilayats that have seven or more pharmacies will be from 1 pm to 5 pm, and from 9 pm to 9 am. Pharmacies will be open from 9 am to 9 pm on Fridays and official holidays.

Pharmacies in the wilayats that have 4 to 6 pharmacies will be open from 9 pm to 1 am on weekdays and from 9 am to 9 pm on Fridays and official holidays.

Pharmacies in the wilayats that have 3 or less pharmacies will be open only on Fridays and official holidays from 9 am to 9 pm.

The ministry has set new regulations for holding medicines at the private health institutions as per the ministerial decision No 185/2020. The regulations will come into force on December 14.

The new regulations provide for the obtainment of a written consent from the Directorate-General of Pharmaceutical Affairs and Drug Control, for maintaining and prescribing medicines.

The Ministry of Health set new regulations for holding medicines by private health institutions. It should be a licenced health institution. It should be located in an area with no pharmacy and the distance from the nearest licensed health institution should not be less than 1 km.

