New regulations for non-Omanis owning properties in Oman

The Ministry of Housing has announced regulatory measures as per the decision to complete the transfer of non-Omani ownership of land and real estate in the prohibited areas by November 19, 2020.

The regulations as per the ministerial decision 292/2020 are:

Land and Real Estate: The legal transfer of ownership of all land and real estate in the places limited to an Omani citizen no later than Thursday, November 19, 2020, with the possibility of extending the deadline for one year only after the approval of the ministry through the electronic form available on the website.

The legal disposal of ownership of the lands granted to non-Omanis by the state in the exclusion zones within two years from the date of losing the Omani nationality, revoking it or withdrawing it, subject to extension for one year only after the approval of the Minister of Housing – in vacant or occupied properties.

Land and real estate transferred by inheritance, will or gift:

The legal transfer of ownership of all lands and real estate located in the places of prohibition to an Omani citizen within two years from the date of transfer of ownership, with the possibility of extending the deadline for one year only after the approval of the Ministry, through the electronic form available on the ministry’s website: www.housing.gov.om.

The ministry will not receive any new requests that would cause a change in the nature of lands or real estate owned by non-Omanis in places of prohibition such as extension, division, sorting, change of use, or modification of the shape or height of the plot of land.

A legal action procedure that transfers the usufruct contract in the places of exclusion to an Omani citizen no later than Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

If the land is occupied: Transferring the usufruct contract to an Omani citizen, subject to the approval of the Ministry, and that the non-Omani has not previously used or leased government lands designated for the same use. Between them are the provisions of the agency contract.

If the land is vacant, the Ministry will recover it and settle financial dues, if any.

Companies of which Omanis own no less than (60 percent) of their capital may benefit from the lands and real estate developed (except for agricultural lands) located in the exclusion zones in order to establish projects that serve the purposes of development in the Sultanate, according to the following conditions: –

Approval of the concerned authorities on the project.

The term of the usufruct contract should not exceed 10 years.

Non-Omanis are allowed to own land and real estate in the Sultanate according to the following:

Citizens of the GCC countries, with the exception of the exclusion areas, are allowed to own lands and real estate – except for agricultural lands after obtaining the approval of the Ministry and allow ownership in the licensed integrated tourism complexes through the electronic form designated for this.

Foreigners: They are allowed to own lands and real estate located in licensed integrated tourism complexes only, even if they are located in the aforementioned prohibitions.

Regulating the rental of non-Omanis for real estate located in prohibited places:

Non Omanis should obtain no objection certificate if they wish to rent properties in banned areas and those allocated for residential, commercial, industrial, or commercial-residential purposes before renewing or registering lease contracts.