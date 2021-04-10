New regional lab designed to conduct 800 PCR tests per day

MUSCAT, APRIL 10 – Under the auspices of Dr Ahmed al Saeedi, Minister of Health, the Ministry of Health saw the inauguration of the regional molecular PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) laboratory in the North Al Batinah Governorate last week.

The PCR laboratory is a joint CSR project, in coordination with existing tenants at Sohar Port, who will collectively support the development of the project. The tenants include OQ, Oiltanking Terminals, Sohar Power Company, C Steinweg Oman, Majis Industrial Services and Sohar International Urea and Chemical Industries.

The establishment of the lab follows the MoU agreement of Sohar with the Ministry of Health is in line with the corporate social responsibility objectives, further supported by existing Sohar tenants.

Highlighting the importance of the inauguration of the lab, Omar bin Mahmood al Mahrizi, CEO of Sohar Freezone — DCEO of Sohar Port said, “The current situation has had adverse effects on people and countries across the globe. Therefore, we believe that it is a shared responsibility for entities across all sectors, to join hands towards enhancing healthcare services and contribute towards improving the quality of services that are provided to safeguard the well-being of citizens.

This led to the decision to carry out this initiative, in collaboration with our tenant companies and will have a positive effect on the level of health care services that will be provided in general.”

Commenting on the inauguration, Sultan bin Saif al Sadi, Director General of Health Services in North Al Batinah Governorate, said, “With the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases across the North Al Batinah in the recent weeks, the demand for having testing facilities have also arisen.

The PCR laboratory will reinforce the health system and is equipped with the latest tools used in the field to prevent and control sources of infection through the utilisation of modern and advanced technology.

The lab is a testament to the efforts of the private sector to aid Government directives, by reducing the risk of infections and ensure the provision of enhanced healthcare services within the community at North Al Batinah, for the benefit of the Sultanate at large.”

The laboratory will be vital in accelerating diagnostic processes to allow for timely treatment, with the average time to conduct tests expected to reduce from 2 weeks to less than 2 days, once operational.

The lab will be equipped with the latest polymerisation apparatuses, approved by the Ministry of Health, to conduct the required tests for Covid-19.

The devices are also planned to include analysis capabilities for other ailments, including influenza, haemorrhagic fevers and others in the future.

The tenant companies have contributed to the enhancement of the lab, through the provision of more than 8 of the latest polymerase testing devices. This will enable the lab to conduct 600-800 tests a day, as compared to 80-100 tests currently, in addition to analysing other infectious diseases, positioning it at the same capacity as the public health centre in Darsait. With the opening of the PCR lab, the average time required to perform the tests are expected to decrease to 3 days.