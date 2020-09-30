New Ramada Encore hotel opens in Muscat

Ramada Encore by Wyndham Muscat is part of Al Khaleel Group, a trading and contracting company in Oman.

Strategically located on Sultan Qaboos Street, the new hotel – opened on August 1, 2020, aims to redefine the concept of midscale business and leisure travel, offering a comfortable and consistent environment with state-of-the-art facilities.

Located 15 minutes away from Muscat International Airport and the city’s major landmarks such as Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque, Qurum Beach, the Royal Opera House, the hotel attracts visitors from across the globe.

The 163-room hotel is aesthetically designed for the guests to enjoy their stay with prime comfort.

Well equipped with reliable services and amenities, Ramada Encore by Wyndham Muscat will offer an unparalleled experience for business and leisure visitors.

The hotel also provides distinctive benefits making travel successful and offers guests single, double and suite accommodations.

Property highlights include a rooftop pool with sundeck, a fully-equipped fitness centre with professional equipment, an Italian cuisine all-day dining, a coffee shop, a multipurpose meeting room, and a lobby lounge. Rooms feature amenities such as complimentary Wi-Fi, flat-screen television, safe deposit box, rollaway beds, and a high-tech touch panel to control the lighting and temperature of the room.

Guests also have access to an exhaustive choice of local and international channels for entertainment.

