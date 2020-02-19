New projects for streets, traffic lights

Muscat Municipality has implemented various road lighting projects to reduce traffic congestion and improve the city’s façade under a sustainable development programme for the city.

The municipality’s lighting department has been making efforts in the implementation of lighting projects in various public squares, main and service roads, and all urban areas.

The authority has been replacing the current lightings with energy-saving LEDs since 2018 in several main streets of Muscat Governorate, including the Qurayat-Sur road.

A total of 7,000 lightings have been replaced with LEDs until mid-month February this year, with a completion rate of 85 per cent. The municipality seeks to rationalise electricity consumption, conserve energy and achieve sustainable development standards.

It seeks to deploy smart applications, which will help reduce maintenance and operating expenses.

The lighting department has completed the implementation of internal road lighting projects (35km) in various regions of Muscat, including Al Amerat, Ghala, Bausher, Ministries’ Street, Al Khuwair, Seeb, Maabela, and Al Khoud among others.

It also completed the replacement of light poles including 443 electric PVC protected materials in all the wilayats of Muscat Governorate.

The municipality will activate new traffic lights on the roundabouts of Seeb, Al Amerat, Al Mawaleh Roundabout, Mazoon Roundabout, and Al Salam Roundabout soon.

Work is under way in the implementation of the traffic lights on four roundabouts, including Burj Al Sahwa. The project includes a control centre equipped with sensors and cameras to regulate the flow of traffic during peak hours.

Related