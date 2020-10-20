New postal stamp commemorates 40 years of Oman-China relations

Muscat: A new postal stamp commemorating the establishment of modern time Oman-China relations was inaugurated at the Foreign Ministry here on Tuesday under the auspices of Mohammed bin Nassir al Wahaibi, Administrative and Financial Affairs Under-Secretary at the Foreign Ministry.

The stamp, issued by Oman Post highlights images of a typical Omani fort, besides documenting the epic journey of Sindbad from the Port of Sohar to the Port of Guangzhou in China. It also includes pictures of the Great Wall of China, one of the world’s historic wonders.

In a speech on the occasion, Li Lingbing, Ambassador of China to the Sultanate reaffirmed the depth of historical ties between the Sultanate and China dating back 1,000 years ago. Bilateral relations, she said, saw considerable growth through the development of cooperation in different political, economic, commercial and cultural fields, among other spheres.

In a statement, Li Lingbing said that the Sultanate is considered an important partner in the Road and Belt Initiative. The Sultanate also partnered regionally with China through the exchange of interests since the declaration of 2018 Oman-China Strategic Partnership which shuttled bilateral relations into wider orbits, ushering in a new era of progress.

In his turn, Abdulmalik bin Abdulkarim al Balushi, CEO of Oman Post, said, “Today we celebrate the unique historical friendship between the Sultanate and China. We, in Oman Post, continue to issue postal stamps incarnating a variety of historical, political and cultural topics to be treasured for present and future generations. As a result, our latest postal stamps reflect the Sultanate’s drive to extend bridges of cooperation with other nations across the globe.”

The 2018 Oman-China Strategic Partnership aims to support joint economic and investment projects.

The postal stamp inaugural ceremony was attended by Ali bin Khalfan al Jabri, Information Under-Secretary at the Ministry of Information, and a number of officials from the Foreign Ministry and Oman Post company. –ONA

