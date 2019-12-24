Main 

New portion of Barka-Nakhal road opens for traffic

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Ministry of Transport on Tuesday inaugurated an 8km portion of the Barka-Nakhal Road dual-carriage project, starting from the Habaa area of ​​Wadi al Ma’awal ending just before the Nakhl roundabout.

It may be noted that a 14km portion of the project was opened previously for traffic.

This segment includes two lanes in each direction (3.75 m each) with external asphalt shoulders (width of 2.5 m) and internal asphalt shoulders (width of 1.2 m).  There will be one overpass interchange at Wadi al-Ma’awal to serve the villages situated on both sides of the road.

The opening of the road will contribute to the smooth flow of traffic in the wilayats of the South al Batinah Governorate.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 4818 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

95% of citizens in Sultanate get free universal health coverage

Oman Observer Comments Off on 95% of citizens in Sultanate get free universal health coverage

Wali of Masirah refutes evacuation rumours

Oman Observer Comments Off on Wali of Masirah refutes evacuation rumours

New round of Syria talks to begin on November 28

Oman Observer Comments Off on New round of Syria talks to begin on November 28