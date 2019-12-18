Main 

New police station, service building to open in Bidbid on Sunday

Muscat: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) will celebrate on Sunday the opening of new police station and service building in the Wilayat of Bidbid in the Governorate of Al Dakhiliyah.

The inauguration ceremony will be held under the auspices of Maj Gen Hamad bin Sulaiman al Hatmi, Assistant Inspector General of Police and Customs for Operations, a number of honourbales, their highnesses, senior ROP officers, Sultan’s Armed Forces, security, shaikhs, dignitaries and citizens.

The opening of the new police station and service building comes within the framework of a series of construction projects being conducted by ROP to provide the best police and security services for the citizens and residents.

 

