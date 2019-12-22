New police station, service building opens in Bidbid

MUSCAT: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) on Sunday celebrated the opening of a new police station and service building in the Wilayat of Bidbid in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate. The inauguration ceremony was attended by Shaikh Dr Khalifa bin Hamad al Saadi, Governor of Al Dakhiliyah, Major General Hamad bin Sulaiman al Hatmi, Assistant Inspector-general of Police and Customs for Operations, in addition to senior officers from ROP, Sultan’s Armed Forces and other security apparatuses, shaikhs, dignitaries and citizens. At the beginning of the ceremony the military parade gave military salute then the parade passed in front of the dais.

The participants in the military parade chanted the ROP anthem (protectors of right) before departing the parade ground. Then the chief guest accompanied by Assistant Inspector-general of Police and Customs for Operations removed the curtain from the commemorative plaque signifying the official inauguration. The chief guest and the attendees took a tour around the building. The new police station includes inquiries and criminal investigation department, and other police departments, administrative offices, operating room, multipurpose halls, among other facilities. The service building includes sections for the provision of passports and residency, civil status, traffic and vehicle inspection services.