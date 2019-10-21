New police station opens in Rakhyout

RAKHYOUT: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) on Monday celebrated the opening of a new Police Station and Service Building in the Wilayat of Rakhyout in the Governorate of Dhofar.

The Rakhyout Police Station is a new security and service station to be added to ROP’s achievements, as part of its continuous expansion to cover all governorates of the Sultanate and achieve its plan to move all services closer to the community.

The station was constructed to the latest standards to provide the best police services to citizens and residents. The opening ceremony was held under the auspices of Shaikh Muhanna bin Saif al Lamki, Deputy Governor of Dhofar, in the presence of Maj Gen Hamad bin Sulaiman al Hatmi, Assistant Inspector General of Police and Customs for Operations. The ceremony was also attended by officials, senior officers of ROP and other security and military units, shaikhs, dignitaries and citizens.

Rakhyout Police Station includes sections for public security, inquiries, criminal investigation, traffic accident, an operation room and administrative offices. The guests visited the service building, which provides passport, residence, civil status and traffic services.

