New police station opens in Mahout tomorrow

MAHOUT: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) will celebrate the opening of a new police station and service building in the Wilayat of Mahout in Al Wusta Governorate, on Monday. The inauguration ceremony will be held under the auspices of Shaikh Maadhad bin Mohammed al Yaqoubi, Governor of Al Wusta, in the presence of Maj Gen Sulaiman bin Mohammed al Harthy, Assistant Inspector General of Police and Customs for Administrative and Financial Affairs. The new centre will provide quality police and security services for citizens and residents in the fields of passports and residency, traffic and civil status. — ONA

