New pilot boat service inaugurated at Sohar Port

Sohar Port and Freezone held its official pilot boat inauguration ceremony on Monday, October 7, at its administration building. The event took place under the auspices of HH Sayyida Hujaija Jaifer al Said, Chairman of the Association for the Welfare of Handicapped Children, alongside the presence of Esther Grootenboer and members of the senior management from Sohar Port and Freezone.

Commenting on the ceremony, Mark Geilenkirchen, CEO of Sohar Port said, “Following our agreement with Svitzer in September last year to upgrade our pilot vessel fleet, we are proud to see these vessels set sail. The ceremony will reinforce the commitment of Sohar Port and Freezone to provide safe and efficient pilot services, which are a vital link in our operational capability and port competitiveness.”

Karim Cordahi, Country Manager of Svitzer Oman added, “As per our initial agreement which includes the provision of the pilot boats, we will also be responsible for the vessel maintenance and crew manning. This is based on a continuous 24-hour operational cycle to ensure a safe and efficient means of transport for marine pilots. At Svitzer, we adhere to only the highest level of safety to provide transport for the pilots from the boats to the vessels in a reliable and timely manner whilst strictly adhering to the HSSE and environmental standards set in place at Sohar Port and Freezone.”

