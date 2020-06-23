New package of activities to reopen from Wednesday

Muscat: The Supreme Committee on COVID-19 has held a meeting under the chairmanship of Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al Busaidy, Minister of Interior in the presence of all the committee members, at the Ministry of Interior, on Tuesday.

The committee followed up the developments of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the measures aimed to limit the spread of the disease and handle its implications.

The committee has decided to reopen a new package of commercial and industrial activities as of Wednesday, June 24.

The relevant authorities will announce the details of the activities set to reopen and the requirements for the reopening. — ONA