New online platform connects freelancers with opportunities

MUSCAT, SEPT 21 – Global professional services provider EY has announced the launch of GigNow in the MENA region, an online platform that connects people seeking short-term contracts (gigs) with opportunities at EY. Advancements in workplace technology enables freelancers to access job opportunities that allow them to work remotely, giving them more flexibility and freedom in their professional careers as they support on-demand work. The launch of the GigNow platform is in line with the increasing global trend of organisations leveraging contingent workers, also known as freelancers who are employed on short-term contracts, to respond to growing work demands during peak seasons.

As an online talent marketplace, GigNow will offer freelancers from across the MENA region the opportunity to engage with EY on a per project basis, giving contract workers the chance to combine flexibility and diverse gigs with exceptional experiences.

The platform also aims to provide further supply to increasing workforce demands across a wide range of skillsets, including business consulting, transaction assistance, insurance, tax advisory and IT, as well as other business-related areas.

Abdulaziz al Sowailim, MENA Chairman and CEO, EY, says: “EY is committed to building a workforce for the future and the launch of the GigNow platform reflects the disruption we are seeing to the traditional business models in the MENA region. The gig economy is gaining traction with the growth of on-demand expertise and the rising trend of skilled professionals seeking flexible working arrangements that will allow them to expand their qualifications and experiences’’.

“The use of contingent workers through GigNow not only allows EY to engage the right talent for the right opportunities at the right time, but will also support freelancers and specialists who want the flexibility of a short-term contract with the high engagement, innovation, and diversity that projects at EY offer. The ability to harness the best talent from across the region faster and more effectively will in turn allow us to better serve our clients and their ever-changing needs.” The GigNow platform offers an immersive experience that ensures quick on-boarding, so that anybody can join a project across any location quickly and begin to make valuable contributions in a shorter span of time.

