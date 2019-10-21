New Omani date brand ‘Nizwa’ launched

Nakheel Oman Development Company in collaboration with the Diwan of Royal Court, represented by the Directorate of the One Million Date Palm Trees Project and Dar Al Atta’s celebrated the conclusion of World Food Day in the presence of Dr Saif bin Rashid Al Shaqsi, Director General of the One Million Date Palm Trees Project and chairman of Nakheel Oman Development Company.

Spearhead by the non-profit volunteer-based organization, boxes of non-perishable food items were collected from entities and individuals including 1.5 tons of dates donated by Nakheel Oman Development Company.

In solidarity with the global initiative to end world hunger, the boxes were distributed to hundreds of low-income families in Oman.

The evening also saw Nakheel Oman Development Company showcase its expanding portfolio of products including its newly launched date brand ‘Nizwa’. Inspired by its namesake city, the new brand identity pays homage to the country’s deeply rooted culture and heritage.

Dr Saif bin Rashid al Shaqsi lauded Dar Al Atta’a for their positive impact on communities not only by collecting donations but also instilling the importance of volunteerism in youth and encouraging them to do more for others. He went on to highlight the Project’s objectives as a key contributor to Oman’s food security strategy and a driver of economic and social growth.

Maryam al Zadjali, chairperson of Dar Al Atta’a said, “We opened our doors more than fifteen years ago for a single cause and that was to make a difference in people’s lives. Today, we are very proud of what we have been able to do through our programs and initiatives, helping thousands of adults and children on their journey for a better tomorrow. Our efforts for World Food Day are just an example of how powerful a small group of likeminded people can be and I would like to take this opportunity to thank each and every company and individual who made it a success.”

The donated dates for World Food Day were the first batch of the ‘Nizwa’ brand, all of which were harvested from the One Million Date Palm Trees Project farms, as part of a long-term off-take agreement signed between both parties. In accordance with Royal Directives from His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said, the Project oversees 11 locations spread across Al Dakhiliyah, Al Dhahirah, North Al Sharqiyah, South Al Sharqiyah, Al Buraimi, and Dhofar, with a projected date production of 96,000 tons and approximately 60,000 tons of date palm by-products annually.

Set to become one of the world’s largest dates producers and the Sultanate’s flagship food processing and production company, Nakheel Oman Development Company general manager, Ali Al Araimi remarked, “We are a company created to deliver value to the people of Oman. Our collaboration with Dar Al Atta’a for World Food Day provided us with a platform to connect with the community and showcase the tangible results of His Majesty’s vision for the Sultanate’s food security future. Our efforts will not end here and plans are well underway to go international, introducing the world to high- quality products, made in Oman.”

With an upcoming facility in Nizwa, the company’s mandate includes identifying sustainable avenues for economic growth from the Project’s harvest. Today, it successfully produces and markets several lines of date products and brands including locally-acclaimed Tamrah.

Looking beyond the Sultanate’s borders, it is exploring international export opportunities in products extracted from date palm trees such as natural juices and syrups as well as by-products of palm trees such as animal feed, fertilizers, natural coal and lumber to name but a few.

Nakheel Oman Development Company was established in 2018 through a partnership between Diwan of Royal Court represented by Directorate of the One Million Date Palm Trees Project and Oman National Investments Development Company “TANMIA”. Set to become the Sultanate’s flagship food processing and production company and one of the world’s largest dates producers, it will manage all post-harvest activities for the date palm trees products and by-products.

In addition to being enablers of Oman’s food security strategy, Nakheel Oman Development Company aims to capture the value created across the Project’s yield while building on Sultanate’s unique agricultural heritage by introducing advanced technologies in processing and manufacturing. The company is currently building its state-of-the-art facility in Nizwa scheduled to be completed in 2021.