New Omani date brand ‘Nizwa’ launched

Nakheel Oman Development Company launched date brand ‘Nizwa’. Inspired by the city of Nizwa, the new brand identity pays homage to the country’s deep rooted culture and heritage.

This was announced at a celebration on Monday night.

Nakheel Oman Development Company, in collaboration with the Diwan of Royal Court, represented by the Directorate of the One Million Date Palm Trees Project and Dar Al Atta’a, celebrated the conclusion of World Food Day in the presence of Dr Saif bin Rashid al Shaqsi, Director-General of the One Million Date Palm Trees Project and Chairman of Nakheel Oman Development Company.

Spearhead by the non-profit volunteer-based organisation, boxes of non-perishable food items were collected from entities and individuals including 1.5 tonnes of dates donated by Nakheel. In solidarity with the global initiative to end world hunger, the boxes were distributed to hundreds of low-income families

in Oman.

Dr Al Shaqsi lauded Dar Al Atta’a for their positive impact on communities not only by collecting donations, but also instilling the importance of volunteerism in youth and encouraging them to do more for others.

Nakheel Oman Development Company general manager, Ali al Araimi, remarked, “We are a company created to deliver value to the people of Oman. Our collaboration with Dar Al Atta’a for World Food Day provided us with a platform to connect with the community and showcase the tangible results of His Majesty’s vision for the Sultanate’s future food security.”

