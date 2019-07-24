New luxury property launches in Salalah

A new hospitality facility Millennium Resort Salalah did its official launch on Wednesday under the auspices of Shaikh Khalid bin Omar al Marhoon, Minister of Civil Service. Located in Saada, the facility comprises a hotel with 180 rooms, 10 luxurious chalets and 19 villas. It also has 116 furnished apartments besides other supporting facilities.

Sayyid Mohammed bin Sultan bin Hamoud al Busaidy, Minister of State and Governor of Dhofar, graced the occasion and expressed happiness over the addition of a new hospitality facility in Salalah that can cater to the needs of emerging demand for Salalah among tourists.

Spread over 24,456 square metres, the four-star hotel has all other supporting facilities of an international standards, such as environment friendly green spaces and landscapes, event and meeting halls, swimming pools, health club spa, international restaurants and round-the-clock guard and security services.

The hotel has come up with an estimated investment of RO 25 million by Al Madina Real Estate Company, which claims that the resort has a new concept for fully integrated environment friendly tourist facilities.

Talking to media soon after the resort’s opening, Al Marhoon, the Civil Service Minister, expressed happiness over growth of Salalah and appreciated the facilities and design of the resort.

“The resort is a value addition to the tourism sector in Dhofar, which is witnessing remarkable growth in the tourism activities.”

“Dhofar is in need of such tourist resorts as the governorate has emerged as a four-season destination which receives tourists all through the year.

They come via road, air and cruises to experience the beauty of Salalah,” he said.

Developed by Al Madina Real Estate, the resort is owned by Al Basateen Development Company.

