New line-up at Asyad Group

MUSCAT, Dec 19 –

Asyad Group, the integrated logistics services provider of the Sultanate, has announced a significant reshuffle in its top leadership, while elevating some Omani executives to high-level positions.

Dr Ibrahim bin Bakhit al Nadhairi has been formally named as CEO of Oman Shipping Company and Oman Drydock Company, which were integrated as one entity earlier this year.

Heading Oman Post and Asyad Express as Acting CEO is Nasser bin Ahmed al Sharji.

Other key appointments include Nabil bin Salim al Bimani as Group Chief Asset Management Officer, Abdulmalik bin Abdulkarim al Balushi as Chief People Officer, Ghaith bin Mohammed al Darmaki as Chief Technology Officer, and Mohsin bin Abdulmajid al Rustom as Acting Group Chief Financial Officer.

“Asyad Group welcomes its new national executive leaders across all units, wishing them all the best in achieving the Group’s ambition to cement Oman’s position as a global logistics hub of choice and to meet Oman Vision 2040,” said the Group in a statement on social media.

