New Lebanon govt likely

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s designated Prime Minister Hassan Diab is expected to go to the Baabda presidential palace “in preparation for announcing a new government”, Al Manar TV said on Tuesday. Hezbollah and its political allies have agreed on a new government of 20 ministers, including economist Ghazi Wazni as finance minister, two senior political sources said earlier. Earlier, caretaker Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil said the formation of a new government was “hours away” as the country suffers its worst economic crisis in decades. He did not specify when the new government would be formed. The country has been without effective government since Saad al Hariri quit as premier in October due to protests against state corruption.

