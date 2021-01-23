New labour initiatives, norms to be unveiled

New regulations and measures aimed at increasing flexibility to cope with the current changes in the labour market are expected to be announced this week. Indications are that the Ministry of Labour will come out with new initiatives in accordance with the measures announced in the Medium-Term Fiscal Plan for the years 2020-2024.

According to Shaikh Nasr bin Amer al Hosni, Under-Secretary, Ministry of Labour, the government will present its plan for 2021 following a review of its performance in the previous year, during a press conference to be held on Wednesday.

The media meet, first to be held after the renaming of the ministry, will announce ways and means to address the issue of striking a balance between the number of job-seekers and the opportunities available for employment in public and private sectors.

“The announcement will include a number of initiatives and procedures that the ministry is working on to correct the labour market conditions’’, the under-secretary was quoted by Oman TV at the weekend.

Experts familiar with labour market conditions opine that the new policies and measures will be in line with professional standards that can stimulate the work environment and contribute to the national economy.

“In order to be able to compete globally, Oman has to increase flexibility in the labour market to adapt to changes in supply and demand as described in the Medium-Term Fiscal Plan”, said Nasser al Balushi, a human resource specialist working with a finance company.

