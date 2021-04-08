New laboratory for detection of infectious diseases opens in Suhar

Muscat: A regional laboratory for the detection of infectious and epidemiological diseases was inaugurated in North al Batinah at Sohar Port and Free Zone, which will contribute to faster disease diagnostics and timely treatment.

The laboratory contains more than eight polymerase testing devices using modern techniques with a capacity to conduct Covid 19 tests at a rate of 80-100 samples per day.

The cost of the project, which is an initiative of Sohar Port and the Free Zone, in partnership with six companies, amounted to RO500,000.

The laboratory is also equipped to provide tests for other infectious diseases so that it will ease the burden on the public health laboratory in Darsait.

The regional laboratory in Suhar will reduce the average time required to conduct the tests from about two weeks now to three days.