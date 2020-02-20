New international appeal for Musannah Race

MUSCAT: Musannah Race Week, the region’s popular youth sailing event, gets underway in Oman later this month with exciting added extras helping to mark its 10th anniversary edition. The popular regatta will be boosted this year with the 2020 Techno Asian Championships and the GCC Sailing Championship, attracting best international and GCC sailors and windsurfers to Musannah Sports City venue between February 24 and March 1.

The week offers three days of world class coaching followed by four days of international standard racing. On-the-water training sessions will focus on boat speed and handling, and race starts and tactics. Lectures ashore will cover race strategy, rules, fitness, nutrition and sports psychology. The event is also open to noncompetitors aiming to fast-track their skills in a friendly setting.

Among the top Optimist, Laser 4.7 and Laser Radial sailors set to take advantage of Oman’s fantastic warm weather sailing conditions is Thailand’s Optimist champion Weka Bhanubandh, who took second place at the 2019 IODA Asian and Oceanian Championship which was held in Oman last October. Windsurfers attending will compete for gold in the U15, U17 and TPlus categories. Jointly organised by the Oman Maritime Sports Committee under the umbrella of GCC Sailing and Rowing Organisation Committee, the annual GCC Sailing Championship is expected to attract the best sailors from the region to compete in ideal conditions in Musannah.

“Musannah Race Week has become a popular must-do event over the past decade, attracting an increasing number of young sailors from Oman, the Gulf and Middle East regions, and from around the world,” said Rashid al Kindi, Director of Sailing at Oman Sail, organisers of Musannah Race Week.

“This year’s 10th edition regatta will again deliver the expert coaching and well managed competitive racing that is part and parcel of the Musannah Race Week experience, while Musannah Sports City and its world class facilities will provide a welcoming and friendly environment. The opportunity to also host the 2020 Techno Asian Championships, as well as the chance to showcase the Starboard iFoil which will feature at the Paris Olympics in 2024, means that this year’s event will be particularly memorable,” Al Kindi added.

An additional Olympic twist will see Musannah Race Week feature a special showcase for the Starboard iFoil – which is the official designated windsurfer for the 2024 Paris Games – with demonstration and training sessions led by Argentinian coach Gonzalo Costa Hoevel, the 2018 Professional Windsurfers Association’s Foil World Champion.

