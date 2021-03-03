New industrial city planned in Oman’s North Al Sharqiyah

Growing network: Consultancy firms bid for contract to master-plan infrastructure facilities for 14m sq metre development

@conradprabhu

The Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn) has kicked off plans for the establishment of a new industrial city at Al Mudhaibi in North Al Sharqiyah Governorate — the latest in an expanding network of manufacturing clusters that will help boost employment generation and GDP growth.

On Wednesday, Madayn invited qualified engineering consultancy firms to bid for its contract to design the infrastructure facilities for a 14 million sq metre industrial city planned for development in the governorate.

It is the first industrial park of its kind to come up in the governorate, providing a manufacturing and processing base for industries focused on, among other activities, commercialising the rich mineral potential of the wider region.

As part of its remit, the selected bidder will be required to master-plan the development of the new industrial city in several stages, as well as design the basic infrastructure and supervise the overall initial development as well.

The announcement comes as Madayn prepares to begin construction work on a new industrial city at Ibri in Al Dhahirah Governorate — also the first such park in that part of the country.

A number of contractors are bidding for the Authority’s tender for the construction of infrastructure facilities and utilities covering the first phase of the 10 million sq metre scheme.

Located on the road leading to the border between the Sultanate and Saudi Arabia, Ibri Industrial City will include a variety of industrial, commercial and service activities such as light and medium industries, commercial area, administrative offices, industrial workshops and warehouses.

A Vision 2040 plan outlined by Madayn earlier this year envisions an accelerated strategy for expanding Oman’s industrial and manufacturing sector.

It calls for, among other things, the establishment of new industrial cities in Thamrait (Dhofar Governorate), Shinas (North Al Batinah Governorate) and Al Rawdah (North Al Sharqiyah Governorate), in addition to those coming up in Ibri and Al Mudhaibi. These new parks will complement industrial cities already established in Rusayl, Sur, Al Buraimi, Suhar, Raysut, Nizwa and Al Mazunah Free Zone.

Specialised complexes are also envisaged in existing hubs, including a plastics industries complex in Suhar, a precision manufacturing and nanotechnology complex in Sur, and food and pharma clusters in various areas.

Also on the anvil is an integrated city, dubbed Motcar, devoted to activities encompassing the marketing of cars, automotive spares, accessories and services.

Planned to come up within Sohar Industrial City, Motcar will serve as a regional hub for the import and re-export of cars, machinery and related services.

Significantly, Madayn’s strategies set out in Vision 2040 plan will help drive investment to an estimated RO 15 billion in the country’s network of industrial cities by 2040, up from RO 6.8 billion presently.