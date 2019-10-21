New Hungarian embassy opens in Muscat

Muscat: New Hungarian embassy has been inaugurated in the capital city of Oman on Monday, MoFA announced.

The opening ceremony was held under the auspices of HE Yousef bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, and Peter Szijjarto, Minister of Foreign and Trade of the Republic of Hungary, in presence of officials, heads of diplomatic missions and businessmen.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs said the Sultanate welcomes working with the Hungarian side in various fields that serve the joint interests of the two countries.

Alawi expressed the ministry of foreign affair’s readiness to exchange points of view and the mutual consultation with Hungary.

Peter Szijjarto, Minister of Foreign and Trade of the Republic of Hungary said that his country’s relations with the Sultanate is strategic owing to the mutual cooperation in various fields between the two countries confirming his country’s desire to further develop relations with the Sultanate into a strategic partnership.