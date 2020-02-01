New Gulf standard for cosmetics comes into force

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has begun implementation of Gulf Standard GSO1943/2016 regulating the sale of cosmetics and personal care products in the Sultanate. The standard came into force at the end of January, six months after the issuance of Ministerial Decision 128/2019 on July 11, 2019.

The Directorate General of Standards and Metrology said the aim of this Ministerial Decision was to outlaw products that are unsafe for human use. It also harmonises standards governing cosmetic production and use with those in force elsewhere around the Gulf.

Approval for cosmetics and personal care products is now granted only to those with a valid license for import and sale of these products. Applicants must provide all the required documents in the format prescribe by the ministry, along with requisite certification from the manufacturer, specifying all of the ingredients, concentration, function and test reports issued by an accredited laboratory with has ISO17025 certification for cosmetics.

Applicants must also provide explanatory details, which are clear and readable, detailing the safety features of the products, along with a declaration that the product complies with Gulf Standard specifications GSO1943 and that all products entering the markets of the Sultanate conform to these standard specifications.

Importantly, cosmetics and personal care products have to be free from pig and its derivatives. They should also not have any unclean or decomposed materials and are consistent and stable. Their properties should not change when in storage. The products should not feature pictures and expressions, which are against the Islamic and moral values of the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

Additionally, the new standard specifies permissible pH limits for cosmetics and personal care products. This is in addition to the limits on heavy metals and microbiological ingredients. Packaging and explanatory details on wrappings must conform to the new standard as well.

Related