New guidelines issued for mobile cafés

Muscat: The Minister of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources (MRMWR) has issued a decision on 320/2019 amending some provisions of the health regulations related to the mobile cafés.

As per the decision, electric stoves must be used in preparing authorized foodstuffs and any other source may be used after obtaining the approval of the Public Authority of Civil Defense and Ambulance (PACDA).

The mobile café activity is limited to providing fully prepared snacks in the café, or ready-made food from a licensed store, such as preparing sandwiches, hot drinks, pre-packaged drinks, soft drinks, mineral water, fresh juices, and ice cream.

It is allowed to sell other drinks after fulfilling their requirements and the approval of the competent municipality, food cooked and prepared by catering companies, public kitchens and commercial activities licensed by the competent authority.”

Article 27 states that it is not permissible to operate a mobile café activity except in the locations specified by the municipality. It is permitted to move between the specified locations within the municipal boundaries from which the municipal license is issued to practice the activity.

Article 29 states that the distance between the location of the mobile cafe, whether it is in a public location or private ownership, must not be less than 200 meters.

The mobile cafe may participate in local national events and events, provided that obtaining written approval from the municipality supervising the event site.