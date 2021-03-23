New guidelines for institutional isolation in Oman

Muscat: Based on the decisions made by the Supreme Committee and the Circulars issued by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on February 11 and 15, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued the following guidelines to incoming travelers and all airlines operating in the Sultanate:

All arrivals into the Sultanate starting from 2 pm on March 29 shall book accommodation in hotels and institutional isolation via the (Sahala) platform on (httpsi/covid19.emushrifom/).

Exemptions to Categories mentioned in the above two previous circulars are still applicable.

Airlines are responsible for ensuring that the passenger is holding a confirmed booking via the (Sahala) platform.

All other requirements as stipulated in previous circulars remain valid.

Following passenger categories are exempted from presenting pre-confirmed hotel reservations before they are checked in at the airport of departure:

1. Diplomats working at foreign diplomatic missions accredited to the Sultanate, their families, and diplomats visiting the Sultanate.

2. Arrivals from age of 18 and less if traveling alone, and arrivals at the age of 60 and above.

3. Aircrew, subject to the precautionary measures issued by the Ministry of Health.

4. Sick passengers whose health conditions require special attention as per the attached health form. The exception includes two companions with female or under 18 years old patients and only one companion with male patients above 18.

5. Holders of permits for private institutional isolation centers that are pre-approved by the Relief & Shelter Sector.

6. For sea crews moored in the territorial waters of the Sultanate, airlines are obliged to ensure that there is a hotel reservation covering the duration of their stay in Oman based on the letter of the shipping agent.