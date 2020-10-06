New flagship laptop provides a smarter way to work

Huawei Consumer Business Group (CBG) launched the HUAWEI MateBook X, the latest addition to the the company’s lineup, transforming how consumers can work in this new era of mobile productivity.

Featuring the series’ signature aesthetics, the HUAWEI MateBook X comes with significant enhancements to portability due to its Ultra-light and thin body that weight just 1kg, innovations for an immersive experience like the 3K Infinite FullView display with full touch screen and latest 10th generation processors and an overall smart experience with Multi-Screen Collaboration as a part of Huawei Share.

The latest laptop’s slim form factor comes at no expense to durability. Featuring a lightweight aluminium unibody, it is built with robustness in mind. Inspired by the iridescent mother-of-pearl and glitter powder, it elevates CMF design to an artform with glitter-infused colourway: Silver Frost.

It is also the first laptop to feature the Infinite FullView Display, realised with a borderless design that offers a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. The unobstructed screen delivers an immersive experience whether the user is working, creating content or binging on movies. The display is also multitouch-enabled with gesture support, such as Fingers Gesture Screenshot, which lets users quickly take a screenshot by swiping downwards on the screen with three fingers, as easy as it is on a smartphone.

The Multi Screen Collaboration feature enables seamless collaboration between smartphones and PCs. Once a smartphone is connected to the laptop, the smartphone screen is integrated into the laptop with a picture-in-picture window.

In addition to easy drag-and-drop file transfer, this feature allows the PC to directly open and edit files on the smartphone. Instant Hotspot provides one-step access to Internet via tethering. And during break-time at work, users can catch up with family and friends by video or audio calling them conveniently from the laptop.

Starting October 8, 2020, both the HUAWEI MateBook X and HUAWEI MateBook 13 will be available for pre-order from the Huawei website (https://bit.ly/3d2A55P).

The HUAWEI MateBook X will be selling for OMR 564.900 and HUAWEI MateBook 13 for OMR 321.900. When pre-ordered, the new Huawei laptops will come with some exciting gifts.