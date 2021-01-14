New Ferrari Roma unveiled

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The perfect blend of harmonious forms, timeless elegance and leading-edge technology

Muscat: The new Ferrari Roma has been unveiled to the world’s media. The latest coupé from Maranello features a timeless and sublimely refined design and has all the power and agility required to guarantee a unique driving experience. Its signature Italian styling is a contemporary reinterpretation of the carefree lifestyle of 1950s and ‘60s Rome, from which it takes its evocative name, Roma.

Stylistically, the Ferrari Roma is characterised by clean and symbiotic forms. Its beautifully harmonious proportions and elegantly pure, balanced volumes are very much in line with the Ferrari mid-front-engined grand touring tradition of which the 250 GT Berlinetta Lusso and 250 GT 2+2 are the most iconic examples, and from which the car takes its inspiration. It embodies an extremely modern design language which underlines its authentic, refined styling. At the same time, its sleek lines retain the sporty vocation shared by all Ferraris.

To guarantee best-in-class performance whilst still retaining the stylistic purity of its bloodline, Ferrari’s engineers developed several leading-edge technologies, most notably a mobile rear spoiler integrated into the rear screen designed to retain the car’s formal elegance when retracted and guarantee the downforce essential for the Ferrari Roma’s extraordinary performance by automatically deploying at high speeds.

The Prancing Horse’s new 2+ coupé sports a V8 turbo engine that punches out 620 cv at 7,500 rpm, making it the most powerful in its segment. A member of the V8 family that has won the International Engine of the Year four years in a row, it features Variable Boost Management for instantaneous throttle response. With the adoption of Gasoline Particulate Filters, meticulous attention was also focused on the sound of the exhaust system which has been completely redesigned, removing the silencers and introducing new bypass valves.

The car’s new 8-speed dual-clutch gearbox is more compact and 6 kg lighter than its 7-speed predecessor. As well as reducing fuel consumption and emissions, shifts are faster and smoother which makes the car even more responsive on the open road, but also especially comfortable in town and during stop & start driving situations.

The Ferrari Roma’s chassis benefits from the modular technology developed by Ferrari for its new generation models. Both bodyshell and chassis have been redesigned to incorporate the latest weight reduction and advanced production technologies. In fact, 70% of its components are entirely new. The mid-front-engined 2+ Ferrari Roma has the best weight/power ratio in its segment (2.37 kg/cv) which enhances handling dynamics and responsiveness.

The Ferrari Roma features Ferrari’s cutting-edge vehicle dynamics systems, the most notable example being the Side Slip Control 6.0 (a first on a Ferrari GT car) with 5-position manettino and Ferrari Dynamic Enhancer which controls yaw angle by hydraulically adjusting brake pressure at the callipers.

The approach was taken by the Ferrari Styling Centre for the Roma’s exterior centres around clean design and absolute symbiosis between its various elements with harmonious proportions and pure, elegant volumes. The car is clothed in long, ultra-sleek lines that sweep back from the front bonnet, highlighting the spare silhouette of the flanks and the compact, set-back fastback cabin volume.

For the Ferrari Roma’s cabin, the Ferrari Styling Centre designers developed a new formal approach that involved the creation of two separate cells, one each for driver and passenger, in an evolution of the dual-cockpit concept that embraces the entire cabin rather than just the dashboard as was previously the case. The crafting of the interior took its lead from the complete redesign of the HMI. This resulted in a major leap forward, starting with the new steering wheel designed using the “Eyes on the road, hands on the wheel” philosophy with all the car’s main commands actioned by haptic controls, ensuring the driver doesn’t have to move their hands from the wheel.