New facility building at Al Mazunah Free Zone

The Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn) has signed an agreement with Shumookh Investment and Services to establish a Facilities Building at Al Mazunah Free Zone on Oman’s border with Yemen. The project will be built on a 11,000 sqm plot at a total cost of around RO 3.5 million.

The agreement was signed by Said bin Abdullah al Balushi, Director General of Al Mazunah Free Zone, with Eng Musallam bin Juma’a al Hudaifi, Chief Executive Officer of Shumookh Investment and Services.

The project will be located at a strategic and easy-to-reach site, and will include a mixed-use space, the one Masar one-stop service centre, restaurants, and office space for import and export services. The project is expected to be completed during the first quarter of 2021.