New Energy Oman magazine set for launch

Against the backdrop of the Sultanate’s rapidly evolving energy landscape, Oman Daily Observer is partnering with a team of Oman-based energy sector professionals to roll out a powerful news platform — Energy Oman.

The project has been conceived as a one-stop news and information resource for decision-makers, business leaders, professionals, industry executives, investors, consultants, researchers, students and others who have a stake in the sustainable growth and development of a dynamic energy sector in the Sultanate.

Energy Oman is the product of a collaborative effort involving the Sultanate’s leading national daily and industry experts who enjoy a distinguished standing in the Oil & Gas and related energy sectors.

On Monday, representatives from both sides attended the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to produce and publish Energy Oman with effect from March this year.

Energy Oman Chairman Abdullah Al Harthy, a veteran of Oman’s Oil & Gas industry with over 25 years of experience, signed the MoU with Saif al Mahrouqi, Acting CEO of Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) – publishers of Oman Daily Observer. Abdullah al Shueili, Editor in Chief of Oman Daily Observer, was present at the MoU signing as well.

Energy Oman’s editorial focus will be comprehensive, but broadly aligned with the recently enlarged mandate of the Ministry of Oil and Gas.

Thus, in addition to informative and original coverage of conventional energy resources and related fields, including Oil & Gas, LNG and electricity generation, the magazine’s reach will also encompass renewable and alternative energy sources, such as solar, wind, waste-to-energy, bio-energy and green hydrogen, among a host of emerging technologies and energy related trends.

Also as part of its broad mandate, the magazine will spotlight developments in the areas of battery storage, electric vehicles, energy transition and climate change.

Print copies of Energy Oman will be distributed free of charge with the daily edition of Oman Daily Observer and in addition, an e-zine version of the magazine will be distributed widely by email and other social media channels. Energy Oman will also be available online.

The timing of the launch of Energy Oman is apt given the major transformation under way in the Sultanate’s energy industry.

As long as the conventional hydrocarbon sector continues to drive the growth of the Omani economy, solar and wind resources are being tapped to offset the use of natural gas as a fuel source in power generation.

Renewable resources, including waste-to-energy and Concentrated Solar Power (CSP), will account for at least 30 per cent of power generation by 2030 as the transition to sustainable, low-carbon sources gains momentum. The implications of these initiatives for the nation’s long-term energy security will be debated in future issues of Energy Oman.

