New decision to regulate student behaviour in public schools

Muscat: Dr Madiha Ahmed al Shaibania, Minister of Education, issued decision 247/2019 amending some provisions of the Student Affairs Regulations of government schools, which was published in the Official Gazette today.

Article 1 of the decision stated that the items (8/F) and (G) of Article 39 of the Student Affairs Regulations in the government schools will be replaced by the following two texts:

The Item 8 / F is related to smoking or consuming drugs and psychotropic substances or any prohibited substances or not authorized to circulate or attend school under their influence.

The Item G of Article 39 states that the children in grades (5-12) will be transferred to another public school if he repeatedly charged of assaulting and physically abusing school staff, school employees or drivers of school transportation.

If he is charged with committing or participating in a sexual or physical assault on one of his classmates inside the school.

And if he is found to be promoting and circulating drugs and psychotropic substances, or any prohibited or unauthorized substances, among his classmates inside the school.

The student may be transferred to the adult education system if he is in the age group 10-12.