New decision to regulate profession of driving in Oman

Muscat: The Minister of Labour has issued a decision (9/2021) that regulates the profession of driving.

Article 1 states that that practicing the profession of driving vehicles – of whatever type – should be reserved for Omanis.

1- Transportation of fuel.
2- Transportation of agricultural materials.
3- Transportation of foodstuffs.

It is permissible to authorize the recruitment of a non-Omani workforce for one of the activities stipulated in Clauses (2 and 3) of this Article as a distributor of goods, for small and medium enterprises owned by Omani employers full-time to manage them, registered with the Authority of Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Riyada), and insured at the Public Authority for Social Insurance (PASI), provided that the vehicle is commercial and registered in the name of the institution.

Article 2 that everything that contradicts this decision or its provisions shall be canceled.

Article 3 states that this decision shall be published in the Official Gazette and it shall come into force after six months from the date of its publication.

This decision is was based on the Labor Law promulgated by Royal Decree 35/2003, and the Royal Decree 89/2020 to establish the Ministry of Labor, define its functions, and approve its organizational structure.

