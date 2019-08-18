New decision on specifications for gas cylinders

Muscat: Dr Ali bin Masoud Al Sunaidi, Minister of Commerce and Industry (MOCI), issued a Ministerial Decision 138/2019 for gas cylinders, which states that two international standards will be binding as an Omani Standard.

Article 1 states that following international standards will be now applicable

Standard 2004 for gas cylinders – Refillable portable welded steel cylinders used for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) – Design and installation. 2004: ISO10464 Standard Specification for Gas Cylinders – Refillable welded steel cylinders used for Liquefied Petroleum Gases – design and installation, periodic inspection and testing.

Article 2 states that an administrative fine not exceeding RO1,000 shall be imposed on any person who violates the provisions of this resolution, and the fine shall be doubled in case of repeated violation.

Article 3 stipulates that the Ministerial Decisions 12/87 and 232/2015 referred to above shall be repealed and all that contravenes this resolution or contradicts its provisions.

It may be noted that the decision is based on Royal Decree 11/2017 that defines the terms of reference of MOCI, approving its organizational structure, the Ministerial Decision 12/87 as an Omani standard, the Ministerial Decree 41/2005 based on working with international or foreign standards, and the Ministerial Decision 232/2015, that considers Omani standard as binding.