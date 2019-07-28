Local Main 

New decision on safety requirements in personal care products

Muscat: The Minister of Commerce and Industry (MOCI) has issued a Ministerial Decision 128/2019, which states that the Gulf Standard Specifications (GSS) will be binding as an Omani Standard on certain products.

As per the Royal Decree  11/2017 defining the terms of reference of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, adopting its organizational structure, the Ministerial Decision 230/95 considered some of the GCC Standard Specifications as the binding Omani standards.

Based on these decisions, Article 1 of the Ministerial Decision 128/2019 states that safety requirements in cosmetics and personal care products shall be a mandatory Omani standard.

Article 2 states that administrative fine of not more than RO 1,000 shall be imposed on anyone who contravenes the provisions of this resolution, and the fine shall be doubled in case of repeated violation.

Article 3 states that the Ministerial Decisions 230/95, 146/2000 and 32/2010 shall be repealed. Anything contrary to this resolution or inconsistent with its provisions shall be cancelled.

Article 4 states that decision shall be published in the official gazette and shall come into effect six months after the date of its publication.

