New decision on free treatment for expats under Civil Service Law

Muscat: The Minister of Labour has issued a decision 60/2021 amending some provisions of the executive regulations of the Civil Service Law.

The decision is based on the Civil Service Law issued by the Royal Decree No. 120/2004 and the Royal Decree 89/2020 on establishing the Ministry of Labour, defining its terms of reference and approving its organizational structure and to the executive regulations of the Civil Service Law issued by the decision no. 9/2010.

Article 1 replaces the item (11) of the list of diseases and surgeries excluded from free treatment attached in Appendix 10 of the recruitment contract for the non-Omani workforce for permanent jobs and appendix 11 for temporary jobs set in the indicated executive regulations of the Civil Service Law with the following item – heart and cardiovascular diseases.